FY2023 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Lowered by Analyst

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

