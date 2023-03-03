FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $60,537.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

