Fusion Fuel Green PLC to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fusion Fuel Green in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Fuel Green’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Shares of HTOO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Fusion Fuel Green ( NASDAQ:HTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares during the period. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

