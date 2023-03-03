Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance
FULC opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.26. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,640,000.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
