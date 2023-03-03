Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.26. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,640,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.