FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FTAI Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 161,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

Featured Articles

