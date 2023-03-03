FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.21.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAI stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.86.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -54.05%.
Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
