FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.21.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -54.05%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.