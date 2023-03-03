Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,805,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after buying an additional 292,935 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Masonite International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

