Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 652 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of FMC worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

