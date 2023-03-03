Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 245,544 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,544 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.04% of BigCommerce worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 436,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 379,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 324,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

BigCommerce Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.