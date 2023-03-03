Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 10,757 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Granite Construction worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 26.00%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

