Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,471 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

CG stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.