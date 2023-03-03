Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $12.77 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $489.98 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

