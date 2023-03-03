Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.4% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,317 shares of company stock worth $80,132,544 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

