Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 66.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

CCOI opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,327.58%.

In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,720 shares of company stock valued at $721,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

