Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 131,411 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,411 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.31% of MKS Instruments worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

