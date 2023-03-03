Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Trading Down 2.7%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 205,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 675,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 945.46%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

