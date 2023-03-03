Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Freightos Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGO opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Freightos has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

