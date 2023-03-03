Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franchise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$2.90 EPS.
Franchise Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $44.77.
Franchise Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
Further Reading
