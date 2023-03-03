Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $972.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $28,400,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.