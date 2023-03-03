Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
Shares of FWONK traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,739. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.77 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
