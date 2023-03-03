Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

