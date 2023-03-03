Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 3,370 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $189,316.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $273,071.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,868. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.