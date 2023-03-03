Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £151 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £151 ($182.21) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.70) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a £102 ($123.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.67) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($168.94) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £133.15 ($160.67).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting £133.25 ($160.79). The company had a trading volume of 171,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,046. The firm has a market cap of £23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,659.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a 1 year high of £139.25 ($168.03). The company has a 50-day moving average price of £125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £115.53.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

