Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £140 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £140 ($168.94) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.47) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.70) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a £102 ($123.08) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment to a neutral rating and set a £159 ($191.87) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a £110 ($132.74) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £134.15 ($161.87).

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at £133.30 ($160.85) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a twelve month high of £139.25 ($168.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is £115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,672.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

