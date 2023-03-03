Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 14,158 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPEM opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

