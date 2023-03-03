Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 713.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.71% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,633 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 68,936 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 187,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 129,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.