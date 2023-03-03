Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 256.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

