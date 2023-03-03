Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 655.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $83.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

