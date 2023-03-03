Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 9,551 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

