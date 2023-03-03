Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 16,608 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 219,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth $2,253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $35.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

