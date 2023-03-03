Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 53,428 AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.86% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSEARCA TSLQ opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

