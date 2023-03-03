Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 42,282 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.