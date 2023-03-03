Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells $368,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

