FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.63. 119,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 153,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $714,000.

