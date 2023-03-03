flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNNTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

