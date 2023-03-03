Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.13.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $201.87 on Monday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

