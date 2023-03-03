First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $44.35. 176,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,127,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

