First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.68% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $116,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

