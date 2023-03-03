First Trust Capital Management L.P. Takes $756,000 Position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.3 %

BCSA stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.