First Trust Capital Management L.P. Takes $456,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,143,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 364,631 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

