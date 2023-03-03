First Trust Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.19 Million Position in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JATT Acquisition by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,848,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

JATT Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JATT stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. JATT Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.