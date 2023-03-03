First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOAC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

