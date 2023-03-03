First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
Innovative International Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IOAC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.78.
About Innovative International Acquisition
Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative International Acquisition (IOAC)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.