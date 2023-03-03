First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Build Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGSX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Build Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Build Acquisition by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 375,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,381,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Build Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Build Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

