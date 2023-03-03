First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 84.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 77.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Price Performance

AFTR stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

