First Trust Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Home Plate Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPLT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 332,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPLT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

About Home Plate Acquisition

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

