First Trust Advisors LP Sells 167,484 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Southern worth $121,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

