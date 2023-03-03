First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.59% of Varonis Systems worth $104,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $13,037,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 50.7% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 96,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

