First Trust Advisors LP Has $89.26 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Pinterest worth $89,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,253,023 shares of company stock valued at $30,750,865. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

