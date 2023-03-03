First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $101,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.29.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $153.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

