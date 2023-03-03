First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Everest Re Group worth $95,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $383.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

